Truck donation answers food bank's prayer

The idea sounded impossible at first, but thanks to the efforts of Cape Girardeau's First Presbyterian Church, a generous church member and her understanding husband, the Southeast Missouri Food Bank has added a refrigerator truck to its fleet of vehicles.

A ceremony to dedicate the truck took place Friday afternoon next to the church at the corner of Lorimier Street and Broadway.

Church treasurer and former co-chair of the church's mission committee Charlie Wiles said the idea was hatched about two years ago.

"We were in a mission committee meeting here at our church, and we had Karen Green, the former executive director of the food bank, at our meeting," Wiles said. The church had recently worked with the food bank to sponsor some mobile food deliveries and asked Green if there were any other ways church members could help.

Green, who has since retired, told the committee the food bank was in need of a refrigerator truck.

"We had about eight or 10 thousand dollars in our budget that year to do something, and we asked her 'How much would that cost?' and she said '$150,000,'" Wiles recalled.

"We all laughed and said 'Well, it won't be us doing that this year,' but (church member) Willie Bahn's wife, Dr. Janna Tuck, was at the meeting serving as co-chair and said 'Well what if you got the truck for free?' and the laughter changed to a serious conversation," Wiles said.

Tuck said her husband had an unused truck on their farm north of Cape Girardeau near Trail of Tears State Park.

"Willie had been using the truck in a former business of his, but it was just sitting on his farm. We went out and looked at it, and things developed from there," Wiles said. "I like to say I was at a meeting where Willie Bahn's wife gave his truck away."