Truck crashes into medical clinic in Cape Girardeau

Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, a small truck plowed through the windows and walls of Cape Family Care at 2907 Keystone Drive in Cape Girardeau.

The vehicle was well into the waiting room before it came to a stop.

"Nobody was here because it was 7:45 a.m.," said Teresa Bieser, wife of the doctor running the clinic. "By the time we showed up for work in the morning we thought there was a fire, there were so many firetrucks and ambulances."

She and her husband, Robert D. Bieser, moved to Cape Girardeau from Fort Worth Texas about 30 years ago.

"It took us a while to get used to the peace and quiet coming from the noisy big city," Teresa said.