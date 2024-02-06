Troopers: Perryville man possessed child porn

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said on Monday they arrested a Perryville, Missouri, man on suspicion of promoting and possessing child pornography.

The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Timothy John Speer, 27, with first-degree promoting child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Speer’s bond was set at $75,000 cash only.

Troopers traced a video involving two girls, ages 9 and 12, in sexually explicit situations to an internet protocol address matching Speer’s computer in the 800 block of Jenkins Street, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by trooper Jeremy Weadon.