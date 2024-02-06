Troopers: Perryville man possessed child porn

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said on Monday they arrested a Perryville, Missouri, man on suspicion of promoting and possessing child pornography.
The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Timothy John Speer, 27, with first-degree promoting child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Speer’s bond was set at $75,000 cash only.
Troopers traced a video involving two girls, ages 9 and 12, in sexually explicit situations to an internet protocol address matching Speer’s computer in the 800 block of Jenkins Street, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by trooper Jeremy Weadon.
Troopers performed a search warrant Monday at Speer’s house and seized his laptop, Weadon wrote. Troopers found 47 files of sexually explicit images of minor children on his computer.
Speer said he used the laptop to download child pornography, and he downloaded those pictures in November, according to the statement.
Pertinent address:
800 block of Jenkins Street, Perryville, Mo.
