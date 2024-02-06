Trolleys again rumbling through St. Louis

The line was first envisioned in 1997 but supporters had to navigate several problems. The line opened last week but only operated on part of the St. Louis segment until a bond agreement could be reached with University City.

The trolley's two cars will run from noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

