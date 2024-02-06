All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 26, 2018
Trolleys again rumbling through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS -- Trolleys are again carrying passengers in St. Louis' Loop area and University City. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported two refurbished trolleys began runs Friday through St. Louis' famous strip of shops and restaurants. The $51 million line runs for 2.2 miles between the western end of the Delmar Loop in University City and the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park...
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Trolleys are again carrying passengers in St. Louis' Loop area and University City.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported two refurbished trolleys began runs Friday through St. Louis' famous strip of shops and restaurants.

The $51 million line runs for 2.2 miles between the western end of the Delmar Loop in University City and the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The line was first envisioned in 1997 but supporters had to navigate several problems. The line opened last week but only operated on part of the St. Louis segment until a bond agreement could be reached with University City.

The trolley's two cars will run from noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.comM

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy