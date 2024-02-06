Triplets born at Saint Francis Medical Center

Lexy and Scott Nees are celebrating this week. Their triplets -- daughters Payton and Kennedy and son Lawson -- were born Wednesday at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Her husband Scott was the only one allowed in the delivery room with her, Lexy Nees said. "He came with me Monday when we got here, and he wasn't able to leave the hospital at all," she said. "I was glad I could have him here."

Born at 8:24 a.m. on April Fools' Day, she said, the triplets were eight weeks early, and are in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for now, as they learn to eat and breathe on their own.

Babies and mother are doing well, she added. "They're progressing really good."

The plan was to come up from their home in Marmaduke, Arkansas, in three weeks for a C-section, she said, but she had preeclampsia, so the babies needed to come early.