Trinity and St. Paul Lutheran schools have a lineup of events to celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week from Monday, March 4, to Friday, March 8.
Both schools will have their regular dress-up days but they will also have their own unique flair, with Trinity’s unique speakers and St. Paul’s addition of a pep rally to their events.
Trinity Lutheran School is at 55 N. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau and will have different days when the children can dress up to match a theme. The themes will include dressing up for their future career, celebrating different decades, sports teams and a comfy-cozy day.
Principal Cory Crosnoe said on some of those days, the students will get to spend time with their “faith families”. He said the “faith families” are where one or two students will pair up with an adult and do a devotional.
“I truthfully, I love the faith families here,” Crosnoe said.
Crosnoe said the students will also get to participate in relay races Tuesday, March 5, and, on March 8, the school will dismiss early after they have an event called “Moms and Muffins”. He said the dads of the families will come in to serve the students and their moms.
Also, during the week, the school will host some special guests for students, including Mad Science of St. Louis and an appearance from the musical artist Jennie Williamson. Crosnoe said they’re excited for both acts and they will make for highlights of the week.
The theme for the week at St. Paul Lutheran School, 216 S Russell St. in Jackson, will be “Connected in Christ”. They’ll also have dress-up days, including themes involving sports teams and pajamas.
Principal Lisa White said that during the week, staff will also be celebrated with a staff breakfast, and while that happens, students will be supervised by volunteers while they watch a movie. She said that at the end of the week, students’ grandparents will also join them Friday.
“Probably one of the things we most look forward to is bringing in all of our grandparents,” White said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity that we have to connect with them and for the students to show off what they’re doing in their classrooms.”
She said something that makes this year different from others is their kickoff pep rally for the week in the gym.
White said she loves the students’ enthusiasm during the week while keeping the focus on Christ throughout.
