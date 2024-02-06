Trinity and St. Paul Lutheran schools have a lineup of events to celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week from Monday, March 4, to Friday, March 8.

Both schools will have their regular dress-up days but they will also have their own unique flair, with Trinity’s unique speakers and St. Paul’s addition of a pep rally to their events.

Trinity Lutheran School

Trinity Lutheran School is at 55 N. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau and will have different days when the children can dress up to match a theme. The themes will include dressing up for their future career, celebrating different decades, sports teams and a comfy-cozy day.

Principal Cory Crosnoe said on some of those days, the students will get to spend time with their “faith families”. He said the “faith families” are where one or two students will pair up with an adult and do a devotional.

“I truthfully, I love the faith families here,” Crosnoe said.

Crosnoe said the students will also get to participate in relay races Tuesday, March 5, and, on March 8, the school will dismiss early after they have an event called “Moms and Muffins”. He said the dads of the families will come in to serve the students and their moms.