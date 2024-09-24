Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan

Seven months after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed suit to remove Cape Girardeau County coroner Wavis Jordan from office, the trial is set for Thursday, Oct. 3.
Per the petition filed by Attorney General Andrew Bailey, the AG alleges Jordan:
To date, Jordan does not have a civil attorney in the civil case. In an answer filed to Judge Jerel Poor on Thursday, July 11, Jordan states “a civil attorney won’t take my case”.
After the resignation of Judge Poor, Judge Amanda L. Oesch was appointed to rule over the case.
The trial is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. in Cape Girardeau County Courthouse Courtroom 201.