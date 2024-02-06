All sections
NewsSeptember 24, 2024

Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3

Cape Girardeau County coroner Wavis Jordan faces trial following allegations of misconduct. A judge will decide on Oct. 3 if the case, involving theft and improper death investigations, is ready for trial.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan.
Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan.Southeast Missourian file

Seven months after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed suit to remove Cape Girardeau County coroner Wavis Jordan from office the judge ruling over the case will determine if it's ready for trial on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Per the petition filed by Attorney General Andrew Bailey, the AG alleges Jordan:

  • stole property and attempted to steal property he was obligated to safeguard;
  • knowingly entered the wrong cause of death for three people;
  • failed to properly investigate the causes and manners of death of several individuals;
  • failed to take the necessary steps to be prepared to investigate causes and manners of death;
  • failed to obtain blood from two individuals who died in separate motor vehicle accidents;
  • solicited family members regarding funeral arrangements of a deceased person.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

To date, Jordan does not have a civil attorney in the civil case. In an answer filed to Judge Jerel Poor on Thursday, July 11, Jordan states “a civil attorney won’t take my case”.

After the resignation of Judge Poor, Judge Amanda L. Oesch was appointed to rule over the case.

The hearing for to determine when a trial is set to take place will be at 1:30 p.m. in Cape Girardeau County Courthouse Courtroom 201.

