Seven months after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed suit to remove Cape Girardeau County coroner Wavis Jordan from office the judge ruling over the case will determine if it's ready for trial on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Per the petition filed by Attorney General Andrew Bailey, the AG alleges Jordan:
To date, Jordan does not have a civil attorney in the civil case. In an answer filed to Judge Jerel Poor on Thursday, July 11, Jordan states “a civil attorney won’t take my case”.
After the resignation of Judge Poor, Judge Amanda L. Oesch was appointed to rule over the case.
The hearing for to determine when a trial is set to take place will be at 1:30 p.m. in Cape Girardeau County Courthouse Courtroom 201.
