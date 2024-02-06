To date, Jordan does not have a civil attorney in the civil case. In an answer filed to Judge Jerel Poor on Thursday, July 11, Jordan states “a civil attorney won’t take my case”.

After the resignation of Judge Poor, Judge Amanda L. Oesch was appointed to rule over the case.

The hearing for to determine when a trial is set to take place will be at 1:30 p.m. in Cape Girardeau County Courthouse Courtroom 201.