Are the peach trees on Bill Bader’s farm in Dunklin County dying because of improper herbicide use or is it because of root rot and a variety of other causes?

That’s the central question a federal jury in Cape Girardeau will be asked to decide in what is believed to be the first known lawsuit involving illegal spraying of dicamba herbicide to protect certain dicamba-resistant soybean and cotton seeds.

Jury selection and opening statements took place Monday in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau in the case of Bader Farms Inc. of Campbell, Missouri, versus Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp., both of which produce dicamba-based herbicides.

Bader and his attorneys claim the companies’ dicamba herbicide products — Monsanto’s XtendiMax and BASF’s Engenia — drifted from surrounding farms and either killed or damaged tens of thousands of peach trees at Bader Farms, Missouri’s largest producer of peaches.

“Bader Farms is doomed,” the orchard’s attorney, Billy Randles of Randles & Splittgerber in Kansas City, told the eight-member jury in his opening statement. “There’s no way they can recover from this. The damage was foreseen, foreseeable and totally avoidable.”

The dicamba herbicides were developed for use on dicambia-resistant cotton and soybean crops such as Monsanto’s Xtend seeds.

Dicamba, Randles said, is “very potent and very dangerous to anything that is not resistant to it,” adding it’s “good at killing stuff.” He said the majority of damage to Bader’s peach trees happened in 2015 and 2016 when surrounding farm operations improperly used dicamba during growing periods or weather conditions for which it was not recommended.

Randles said the economic losses Bader Farms has suffered due to dicamba contamination amounts to $20.9 million.

Bader Farms filed its original lawsuit against Monsanto in Dunklin County in November 2016. The case was subsequently moved to federal court and in October 2017 it was amended to include BASF.

The lawsuit alleges there was a joint venture between Monsanto and BASF to develop a dicamba tolerant crop system and both companies were negligent in developing and marketing their products.