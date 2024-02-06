All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 7, 2022

Trial of former Sikeston DPS officer involved in fatal crash delayed to 2023

SIKESTON, Mo. — A court case concerning a former Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer involved in a deadly crash in early 2020 will now go to trial in 2023. Sikeston DPS Capt. Andrew Cooper was the driver in an accident that occurred around 9:15 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020, at East Salcedo and Columbine streets in Sikeston. A Sikeston woman died in the accident, and Cooper, along with three others, were seriously injured...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat
Andrew Cooper
Andrew Cooper

SIKESTON, Mo. — A court case concerning a former Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer involved in a deadly crash in early 2020 will now go to trial in 2023.

Sikeston DPS Capt. Andrew Cooper was the driver in an accident that occurred around 9:15 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020, at East Salcedo and Columbine streets in Sikeston. A Sikeston woman died in the accident, and Cooper, along with three others, were seriously injured.

A state Highway Patrol Crash Team worked the scene.

A special prosecutor, Stephanie Watson, was assigned to the case March 24, 2020.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Charges were subsequently submitted by Watson, and on May 22, 2020, a warrant was issued for Cooper's arrest. Cooper was arrested, and he posted bond, which was set by the judge, the same day. Cooper is charged with the felonies of driving while intoxicated with the death of another not a passenger, armed criminal action, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and three counts of DWI with serious physical injury.

A preliminary hearing was held Dec. 8, 2020, and probable cause was found at that hearing with the case being bound over to circuit court. On Jan. 13, 2021, a change of venue was granted, and the case was transferred to Butler County, Missouri, to proceed further.

A bond hearing was held in Butler County on March 22, 2021, and a court date was scheduled for July 27, 2021, and continued. A trial date was then set for July 27, 2022.

This court date has since been continued, and a trial has now been set for June 5, 2023.

"I was hopeful that this case would have been heard later this month," said Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen. "I understand the special prosecutor argued for it to take place this July, but the court granted the continuance. Unfortunately, we will have to wait for the court's decision."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy