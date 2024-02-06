POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A defense attorney representing a former Sikeston, Missouri, police captain involved in a wreck resulting in a woman's death is trying to convince a jury the captain was unjustly treated by officers who personally knew the defendant.

Andrew Cooper Sr. is facing several felony charges — driving while intoxicated with the death of another not a passenger, armed criminal action, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and three counts of DWI with serious physical injury.

Abigail Cohen, 22, died as a result of the collision Feb. 29, 2020. Her husband, Chris, was seriously injured, as were all three people in Cooper's car, including his son, Andrew Cooper Jr., and friend, Joshua Atchley.

Jurors heard the first full day of trial testimony Wednesday, June 7.

Prosecutors called four law enforcement officers to the stand: former Scott County deputy sheriff and current Cape Girardeau police officer and Morley, Missouri, police chief Hunter Juden; Scott County Sheriff Lt. Robin Meredith; Sikeston Department of Public Safety director James McMillen; and state Highway Patrol trooper Justin Johnson. All four knew Cooper personally. Juden said he knew the Coopers as well as the Cohens. He said he had worked with Abigail Cohen at different times at Walmart and Lowe's.

Meredith, who said Cooper was a mentor of his and once gave him a reference for a job, testified that "I remember the smell of alcohol from his person" and that he alerted authorities on the scene he believed Cooper was "(expletive) hammered."

Meredith, who was patrolling with other officers near Sikeston that night, stated under cross-examination that he was not qualified to make a determination of sobriety that night, as it had been many years since he had any training or worked any DWI cases. He was not involved in the investigation into a DWI, but, the defense noted, it was his observation that kicked off an investigation into Cooper's sobriety.

Prosecutors have not presented the results of sobriety tests, but the tests themselves were discussed at length Wednesday.

Johnson testified he tried to issue a breath test three times to Cooper in an ambulance, but he said the former captain tried to circumvent the test by not giving full breaths and not placing his lips securely around the device. Johnson said it's common for DWI suspects to use such tactics.

Johnson also said he didn't smell alcohol as he was attempting to give the test, but smelled it strongly after leaving the ambulance and returning after Cooper had been in the ambulance for a significant amount of time.

Defense attorney Travis Noble attacked Johnson's actions, arguing he had no justifiable reason for asking for another test, because he noted no smell or any other indicators of drunkenness on the patrol's DWI investigation forms. Noble referred to previous depositions in which Johnson stated he didn't believe there was enough evidence for an arrest based on what he'd gathered at the scene. However, Johnson said he was recently able to review audio and video from the scene and had changed his mind, saying the totality of the events were strong enough to spark a case.