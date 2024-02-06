All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 7, 2023
Trial begins for former Sikeston DPS captain involved in fatal crash
The trial of a former captain with Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety who was involved in a fatal crash in February 2020 began Tuesday, June 6, in a Butler County, Missouri, courtroom. Andrew Cooper is facing several felony charges -- driving while intoxicated with the death of another not a passenger, armed criminal action, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and three counts of DWI with serious physical injury -- connected to the death of a Sikeston woman in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Feb. ...
Southeast Missourian
Andrew Cooper
Andrew Cooper

The trial of a former captain with Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety who was involved in a fatal crash in February 2020 began Tuesday, June 6, in a Butler County, Missouri, courtroom.

Andrew Cooper is facing several felony charges -- driving while intoxicated with the death of another not a passenger, armed criminal action, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and three counts of DWI with serious physical injury -- connected to the death of a Sikeston woman in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Feb. 29, 2020. Four other people, including Cooper, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

On Tuesday, jurors were seated. The trial continues Wednesday, June 7, and officials expect it to continue for about a week.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to a state Highway Patrol investigation, Cooper was allegedly driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat west on Salcedo Road in Sikeston and failed to stop at a stop sign, striking a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox turning left onto eastbound Salcedo Road. The report contended Cooper was "driving 90 miles per hour when limited to 45 miles per hour, accelerating full throttle toward the intersection and failing to stop at the stop sign."

Abigail Cohen, 22, of Sikeston, a passenger in the Chevrolet, died in the crash.

A blood alcohol test taken in an ambulance at the scene, according to a law enforcement report, showed Cooper's BAC level at 0.072%. In Missouri, a BAC of 0.08% or higher is considered intoxicated.

In early 2021, the trial was moved from Scott County to Butler County.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape G...
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the...
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy