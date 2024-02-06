Trial begins for former Sikeston DPS captain involved in fatal crash

The trial of a former captain with Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety who was involved in a fatal crash in February 2020 began Tuesday, June 6, in a Butler County, Missouri, courtroom.

Andrew Cooper is facing several felony charges -- driving while intoxicated with the death of another not a passenger, armed criminal action, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and three counts of DWI with serious physical injury -- connected to the death of a Sikeston woman in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Feb. 29, 2020. Four other people, including Cooper, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

On Tuesday, jurors were seated. The trial continues Wednesday, June 7, and officials expect it to continue for about a week.