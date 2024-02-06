Trial begins for former Sikeston DPS captain involved in fatal crash

The trial of a former captain with Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety who was involved in a fatal crash in February 2020 began Tuesday, June 6, in a Butler County, Missouri, courtroom.
Andrew Cooper is facing several felony charges -- driving while intoxicated with the death of another not a passenger, armed criminal action, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and three counts of DWI with serious physical injury -- connected to the death of a Sikeston woman in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Feb. 29, 2020. Four other people, including Cooper, sustained serious injuries in the crash.
On Tuesday, jurors were seated. The trial continues Wednesday, June 7, and officials expect it to continue for about a week.
According to a state Highway Patrol investigation, Cooper was allegedly driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat west on Salcedo Road in Sikeston and failed to stop at a stop sign, striking a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox turning left onto eastbound Salcedo Road. The report contended Cooper was "driving 90 miles per hour when limited to 45 miles per hour, accelerating full throttle toward the intersection and failing to stop at the stop sign."
Abigail Cohen, 22, of Sikeston, a passenger in the Chevrolet, died in the crash.
A blood alcohol test taken in an ambulance at the scene, according to a law enforcement report, showed Cooper's BAC level at 0.072%. In Missouri, a BAC of 0.08% or higher is considered intoxicated.
In early 2021, the trial was moved from Scott County to Butler County.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.