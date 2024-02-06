(Editor's note: This story has been updated.)

Trevor Pulley sat in his first floor City Hall office in Cape Girardeau, looking out the eastward-facing windows to see downtown and the muddy Mississippi River below.

It's one of the "best views in town," he said, made possible by those in the community working together. It's a view he admires but doesn't plan on spending time enjoying.

"I like to be hands-on; I do. I like to know what's going on to be able to serve the public," said Pulley, Cape Girardeau's new assistant city manager and community development director. "Sitting in an office is not going to serve the public."

Pulley's homecoming officially began Dec. 5. The Cape Girardeau native was raised here for most of his childhood, briefly moving away in high school before returning to Cape Girardeau for college at Southeast Missouri State University.

Pulley has extensive experience in construction and law enforcement. He served in the Cape Girardeau Police Department for 10 years before leaving for a position in Dexter, Missouri, where he served with the department for more thn two decades, as chief for three years.

He specialized in computer forensics in the 1990s. Pulley knew criminals would be moving online, so law enforcement would have to as well, he said.

Pulley was later appointed to the position of town administrator in Dexter, his most recent job prior to coming to Cape Girardeau. He said his experience in city administration and decades in supervising a police department have prepared him for public service.