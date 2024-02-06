Trench rescue: Area first responders hold drill

Personnel with Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire Rescue and Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety hold a trench-collapse rescue drill Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Struts were lowered into a trench to stabilize boards along its sides so rescuers would be able to retrieve a victim buried by dirt. The drill took place on a property at the corner of Mount Auburn and Bloomfield roads next to Cape Girardeau Fire Station No. 2. The departments hold the simulation once a year, noting the type of incident is high risk but low frequency. Nathan Gladden