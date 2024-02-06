All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 21, 2022

Trench rescue: Area first responders hold drill

Personnel with Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire Rescue and Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety hold a trench-collapse rescue drill Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. ...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Personnel with Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire Rescue and Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety hold a trench-collapse rescue drill Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Struts were lowered into a trench to stabilize boards along its sides so rescuers would be able to retrieve a victim buried by dirt. The drill took place on a property at the corner of Mount Auburn and Bloomfield roads next to Cape Girardeau Fire Station No. 2. The departments hold the simulation once a year, noting the type of incident is high risk but low frequency.
Personnel with Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire Rescue and Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety hold a trench-collapse rescue drill Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Struts were lowered into a trench to stabilize boards along its sides so rescuers would be able to retrieve a victim buried by dirt. The drill took place on a property at the corner of Mount Auburn and Bloomfield roads next to Cape Girardeau Fire Station No. 2. The departments hold the simulation once a year, noting the type of incident is high risk but low frequency.Nathan Gladden
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy