January 24, 2025

Tre'Marion Jones set for four-day murder trial for killing of KeMari Childress

Tre'Marion Jones faces a four-day trial starting Sept. 22 for the murder of KeMari Childress. Co-defendants Zhamius Smith and Yaunique Cain have already entered guilty pleas and received sentences.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Tre'Marion Jones
Tre'Marion Jones

Tre'Marion Jones' trial dates have been for Monday, Sept. 22, to Thursday, Sept. 25, for the murder of KeMari Childress on Feb. 27, 2024, near CVS pharmacy, 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

Jones was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony assault and resisting arrest in connection with the death of Childress. Zhamius Smith of Carutherville and Yaunique Cain of Cape Girardeau were also arrested in connection with the shooting.

Wysiwyg image
Zhamius Smith

Smith has reached a plea agreement and filed a guilty plea as of Dec. 2. He was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a count of hindering the prosecution of a felony and was sentenced to four years on count of resisting arrest. According to his sentencing document, Smith was credited for 337 days of time served.

Wysiwyg image
Yaunique Cain

Cain entered a guilty plea as of May 28 and was sentenced to four years on one count of tampering with physical evidence. According to her sentencing document, Cain received credit for 91 days of time served as of June 24.

Jones' pre-trial conference is set for Tuesday, Sept. 2. His attorney is listed as Russell Oliver.

