Smith has reached a plea agreement and filed a guilty plea as of Dec. 2. He was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a count of hindering the prosecution of a felony and was sentenced to four years on count of resisting arrest. According to his sentencing document, Smith was credited for 337 days of time served.

Yaunique Cain

Cain entered a guilty plea as of May 28 and was sentenced to four years on one count of tampering with physical evidence. According to her sentencing document, Cain received credit for 91 days of time served as of June 24.

Jones' pre-trial conference is set for Tuesday, Sept. 2. His attorney is listed as Russell Oliver.