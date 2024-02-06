All sections
October 3, 2019

Tree-trimming contracts awarded for region

The Missouri Highway Commission on Tuesday awarded several contracts for highway-related work in the Southeast Missouri region. Among them was a $225,000 contract to Steve’s Hauling & Excavating of Oak Ridge for tree trimming along Interstate 55 between Fruitland (Exit 105) and Benton, Missouri, (Exit 80) in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties...

Southeast Missourian

The Missouri Highway Commission on Tuesday awarded several contracts for highway-related work in the Southeast Missouri region.

Among them was a $225,000 contract to Steve’s Hauling & Excavating of Oak Ridge for tree trimming along Interstate 55 between Fruitland (Exit 105) and Benton, Missouri, (Exit 80) in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties.

More information about the tree trimming work, including a work timeline, will be posted on the Missouri Department of Transportation-Southeast Missouri district website, www.modot.org/southeast.

