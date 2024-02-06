Tree-trimming contracts awarded for region

Among them was a $225,000 contract to Steve’s Hauling & Excavating of Oak Ridge for tree trimming along Interstate 55 between Fruitland (Exit 105) and Benton, Missouri, (Exit 80) in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties.

More information about the tree trimming work, including a work timeline, will be posted on the Missouri Department of Transportation-Southeast Missouri district website, www.modot.org/southeast.