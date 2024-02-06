Editor's note: This article has been edited to change details about an August meeting in which a shouting match ensued, as well as to correct the title of Marsha Hutchison who spoke during the September meeting.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- On the final countdown before Perry Memorial Health System was to be absorbed by the Mercy system, a meeting in the basement of Perry County Memorial Hospital demonstrated a divided community over the direction of the local institution.

As the meeting moved forward, Perry County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees chairman Patrick Naeger tried to keep the meeting positive, relaying to the public how proud he was of the staff, the board and the community for the work that had been done and left to do to join the Mercy system. Like Naeger, hospital CEO Chris Wibbenmeyer tried to keep the temperature steady, matter-of-factly presenting reports and information to the board.

Members of the Perry County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, from left, Pat Naeger, Joe Hutchison and Bill Bohnert listen to comments during a meeting Thursday, Sept. 28. Hutchison and Bohnert are questioning the system's operations. Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

Members of the Perry County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, from left, Pat Naeger, Joe Hutchison and Bill Bohnert listen to comments during a meeting Thursday, Sept. 28. Hutchison and Bohnert are questioning the system's operations. Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

Sitting to Naeger's right, board members Beth Guth and Greg Unger, voted and communicated in step with the board president, making motions and seconds to keep the order.

But to Naeger's left were Joe Hutchison and Bill Bohnert, bringing public grievances to the forefront and challenging the status quo, asking hard questions and demanding more accountability. Hutchison and Bohnert are defiantly challenging hospital leadership.

The intensity of the meeting swung back-and-forth from normal business decisions such as where bank deposits would be held and questions about insurance bids to Bohnert resigning from the treasurer position over a lack of forensic audits and Hutchison announcing he was seeking the board's closed meeting records for the last six years.

About a dozen constituents attended the meeting, some coming to challenge the board in the public comments. Thursday's meeting touched on bitter themes from a previous meeting where shouting and tense exchanges erupted, including an alleged incident where employees attending the meeting an elderly woman to "shut up." Wibbenmeyer acknowledged that no one in the room was proud of the behavior shown during that meeting. Naeger acknowledged he touched base with the woman a few days after the meeting to check on her and smooth things over. Hutchison's wife Marsha, a former nurse for the internist at the hospital for 20 years, during one of the two public comment periods, told the board she was appalled by the way employees at the previous meeting had behaved and treated the elderly woman. She asked the board, including department heads who were seated at tables as part of the meeting, whether the employees were fired. Wibbenmeyer acknowledged that the employees involved in the exchange were addressed, but he would not comment on discipline actions.

Trustee Joe Hutchison, a retired dentist, voted against approving the minutes from the previous meeting, saying that the exchange between Naeger and the woman was not included in the minutes. He said he believed the woman's rights had been violated as part of Naeger's actions. Hutchison was prepared to read a letter from the woman in the public meeting, but Naeger did not allow the letter to be read. Naeger said the letter could be added to the minutes as a part of the record.