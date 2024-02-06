Treasurer Eric Schmitt will become Missouri attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named fellow Republican state Treasurer Eric Schmitt to replace U.S. Sen.-elect Josh Hawley as the state's next attorney general.

Schmitt's appointment leaves another vacancy in an elected statewide office for Parson to fill, which the governor said he's in the process of doing. Nearly half of Missouri's statewide executive officeholders have been appointed and not elected to their seats.

Parson himself was not elected governor: As the then-lieutenant governor, he took the reins after former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned amid personal and political scandal in June. Voters elected Parson separately from Greitens in 2016. Parson then appointed his replacement, current Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, in a move Democrats have challenged in court. The case is pending before the Missouri Supreme Court.

Schmitt was elected treasurer in 2016 after serving as a state senator representing suburban St. Louis. Hawley unseated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in the Nov. 6 election, and he's set to be sworn in as the state's next U.S. senator in January.

Parson said he wanted to appoint someone who had already been "thoroughly vetted by the people of Missouri" through an election. He said Schmitt "has a clear understanding and respect for the rule of law, is a proven leader and is fully qualified" to be attorney general.

"As the lawyer for 6 million Missourians, including the guy driving the big rig working his tail off and the waitress working two jobs to make ends meet, I'm their lawyer," Schmitt said. "I'm going to fight for them and make sure they're treated fairly."

University of Missouri political scientist Peverill Squire said the appointees will have an advantage when they're up for election in 2020 and can leverage their offices to build name recognition. That, he said, "may give the voters less of an opportunity to make those decisions than they might otherwise enjoy."

He also said there's less of a firewall between Parson and his appointees, which could raise concerns if Schmitt is ever called on to investigate the governor, as Hawley did with Greitens.

"The question then becomes whether that person is in a position where they would be able to challenge the governor if the governor did something that might raise legal or constitutional concerns," Squire said. "That's generally why most states have opted to have an elected state attorney general, because that does provide for an independent view of what's going on in state politics separate from the governor."

When asked by a reporter Tuesday about whether voters should have confidence in their unelected leaders, Parson said: "I hope they do."