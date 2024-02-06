All sections
Arts & EntertainmentMarch 12, 2025

TRC Patrons of the Arts present ‘Hollywood Nights’

Join Three Rivers College Patrons of the Arts for "Hollywood Nights" on April 12 at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center. Enjoy a high-energy tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. Tickets are $15.

Daily American Republic
story image illustation

Three Rivers College Patrons of the Arts present “Hollywood Nights” at 7 p.m. April 12, at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center.

Sponsored by Dille Pollard Architecture, tickets are $15 and are available online at tinnin.ticketleap.com. Tickets will be sold at the door, if any remain. All seats reserved. To find out more and view a complete list of events at Three Rivers, visit trcc.edu/events.

Experience the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, with the nine-piece Bob Seger Experience band.

Hollywood Nights delivers the same high-energy rock-and-roll show as the original.

The Bob Seger Experience is the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band.

They are a 9-piece band based in New Jersey who strive to recreate everything about Bob Seger and his music down to the core.

They pride themselves on carrying on the legacy of Bob Seger’s unforgettable high-energy shows, roaring, raspy vocals, and the groundwork Bob has laid over the past 30 years. Hollywood Nights shares the belief that only Bob and his fans have come to know, learn, and love: Represent the voice of every fan, his or her values, working-class background, and the love of rock ‘n’ roll. If you are a true fan of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, you won’t want to miss Hollywood Nights!

Three Rivers College is committed to contributing to the quality of life in Southeast Missouri with quality, affordable higher education opportunities, and community services that support and encourage the economic, civic, and cultural vitality of the region.

For more information about college and workforce programs and upcoming events, visit www.trcc.edu.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

