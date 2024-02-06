TRC Patrons of the Arts present ‘Hollywood Nights’

Three Rivers College Patrons of the Arts present “Hollywood Nights” at 7 p.m. April 12, at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center.

Sponsored by Dille Pollard Architecture, tickets are $15 and are available online at tinnin.ticketleap.com. Tickets will be sold at the door, if any remain. All seats reserved. To find out more and view a complete list of events at Three Rivers, visit trcc.edu/events.

Experience the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, with the nine-piece Bob Seger Experience band.

Hollywood Nights delivers the same high-energy rock-and-roll show as the original.