TRC Patrons of the Arts present ‘Hollywood Nights’

Three Rivers College Patrons of the Arts present “Hollywood Nights” at 7 p.m. April 12, at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center.
Sponsored by Dille Pollard Architecture, tickets are $15 and are available online at tinnin.ticketleap.com. Tickets will be sold at the door, if any remain. All seats reserved.
Experience the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, with the nine-piece Bob Seger Experience band.
Hollywood Nights delivers the same high-energy rock-and-roll show as the original.
The Bob Seger Experience is the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band.
They are a 9-piece band based in New Jersey who strive to recreate everything about Bob Seger and his music down to the core.
They pride themselves on carrying on the legacy of Bob Seger’s unforgettable high-energy shows, roaring, raspy vocals, and the groundwork Bob has laid over the past 30 years. Hollywood Nights shares the belief that only Bob and his fans have come to know, learn, and love: Represent the voice of every fan, his or her values, working-class background, and the love of rock ‘n’ roll. If you are a true fan of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, you won’t want to miss Hollywood Nights!
