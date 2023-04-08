All sections
NewsApril 8, 2023

TRC honors Webb as distinguished alumnus

Three Rivers College has selected Ron Webb to receive its 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award. A public reception in his honor will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, with the award presentation beginning at approximately 5 p.m., at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center...

Daily American Republic
Ron Webb
Ron Webb

Three Rivers College has selected Ron Webb to receive its 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award. A public reception in his honor will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, with the award presentation beginning at approximately 5 p.m., at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center.

"We are honored to include Dr. Ron Webb as part of the Three Rivers family," Three Rivers president Dr. Wesley Payne said. "After graduating from Three Rivers, Ron Webb has gone on to become a pillar in our community as the bishop for Mount Calvary Powerhouse Church in Poplar Bluff."

A former Three Rivers basketball player, Webb got his first opportunity to preach when the Raiders were playing in a tournament in Pensacola, Florida. Coach Gene Bess asked the 18-year-old freshman to give a Sunday devotion to the team. It was his first sermon.

Webb continued his education after Three Rivers and earned a bachelor's degree in Theology from the International College of Bible Theology, a master's degree in Pastoral Studies, and a Doctorate of Theology from Midwest Theological Seminary.

"I am honored and elated just to be considered, and to have been chosen. I am very, very thankful because I have a history here," Webb said. "To be considered for this distinguished award, it is overwhelming to me to say the least, because this is my foundation, this is where I started."

Webb founded the Heartland Family Center in 2007 as an emergency shelter and outreach ministry for families. He also created Covenant Ministries to advance God's kingdom by providing a fellowship where men and women find mutual encouragement, edification, counsel, and participate in leadership and ministerial training.

Webb has authored several books about topics such as leadership, adversity, and a minister's manual full of information and examples to help new leaders navigate challenges and move forward in their ministry.

"I discovered what true success was (at Three Rivers). And it wasn't just on the basketball court. It was also in the classroom and being productive in the community," Webb said. "There are endless possibilities at Three Rivers. There are people here who are willing to help, and go beyond the call of duty to point you in a direction of success."

To make a reservation for Webb's public reception, contact Three Rivers Director of Development Michelle Reynolds at (573) 840-9077, or at michellereynolds@trcc.edu.

Local News
