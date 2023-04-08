TRC honors Webb as distinguished alumnus

Three Rivers College has selected Ron Webb to receive its 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award. A public reception in his honor will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, with the award presentation beginning at approximately 5 p.m., at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center.

"We are honored to include Dr. Ron Webb as part of the Three Rivers family," Three Rivers president Dr. Wesley Payne said. "After graduating from Three Rivers, Ron Webb has gone on to become a pillar in our community as the bishop for Mount Calvary Powerhouse Church in Poplar Bluff."

A former Three Rivers basketball player, Webb got his first opportunity to preach when the Raiders were playing in a tournament in Pensacola, Florida. Coach Gene Bess asked the 18-year-old freshman to give a Sunday devotion to the team. It was his first sermon.

Webb continued his education after Three Rivers and earned a bachelor's degree in Theology from the International College of Bible Theology, a master's degree in Pastoral Studies, and a Doctorate of Theology from Midwest Theological Seminary.