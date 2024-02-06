Travis Tritt's Set in Stone Tour comes to SEMO's Show Me Center

Musical artist and country singer Travis Tritt announced dates for his new tour Set in Stone. The tour takes place from March 11 to May 1.
On April 1, Tritt will be coming to the Show Me Center. He'll be playing songs from his new album, "Set in Stone," and other hits from previous records.
The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will start at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14.
