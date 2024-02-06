Trauma can continue after gunshots stop

The shots triggered chaos. And they might continue to trigger anxiety for the foreseeable future.

Hotshots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau was packed March 4, even more than usual, when gunshots sounded near the pool tables. That's according to Matthew Canady, who was among as many as 100 people to experience the mass shooting. He said when he arrived about a half-hour before the gunshots were fired, most of the tables were occupied. He and his friends had to take a seat in the back of the restaurant.

Five people were injured. Three have been arrested. The shooting began at the pool tables, where a verbal disagreement escalated to a fight and quickly evolved into a gunfight involving three people firing shots. There is still a long way to go before the entirety of the event is understood.

But what is certain is that five people were physically injured, four were innocent bystanders. But many more suffered psychologically.

The conditions of those with physical injuries are unknown. A spokesman for the Cape Girardeau Police Department said he did not know the condition of the victims, nor how many had been released from the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, March 14.

But psychologists and those who have experienced mass shootings in the past say witnesses will have to deal with the trauma they experienced March 4.

Canady said he hasn't had any ill effects from the shooting, but one of his friends has found it difficult to rebound and resume work after scrambling to safety that night. Several other people contacted by the Southeast Missourian said they did not want to speak about the event.

"It was pretty wild," Canady said. "I went to talk to a couple of girls I knew, I took two steps and, in a way, the world went silent and I heard a pop, pop, pop."

Canady said he only heard three gunshots, but he said there must have been more due to the number of people injured.

"I looked over and saw the smoke instantly from the gunshot. We knew what it was."

Canady said when the shots were fired, there was an intense silence followed by screams and a mass rush toward the exits.

"I threw a table over, jumped over a table and started to run out a door."

He and his friends stayed together and they rushed out the back door to the street where he and others realized that one friend had gone to the restroom before the shots were fired. Canady said he ran back in to retrieve his friend, and people were still screaming. He said he saw a rush of people pushing and shoving, trying to escape out the front doors. He helped pull a man and his wife out from under a table and escorted them toward the exit when he saw his friend.

He said when he went back into the building he noticed that just about all the chairs in the place were overturned, and many of the tables were as well.

By the time he and his friend exited the building, he said he saw police arriving with AR-15s drawn and getting ready to enter the building. Police spokesman Robert Newton said police were on the scene in about two minutes.

Those two minutes before police arrived were traumatic, and the shots that rang out were probably enough to cause those in the building to look at the world differently.

Southeast Missouri State University professor Tamara Buck said she recently met with a student who was struggling after witnessing the shooting. Buck said the student was within 10 feet of the shooter, saw the shots being fired and people being hit.

"The student walked into my office for an advising appointment, and I looked at her, and said 'What's wrong?'" Buck said. "She was visibly distraught. In the first 15 seconds, she fell apart and started crying. She explained what happened and said she was having trouble being around crowds. I just canceled her appointment and told her go to counseling services to get some help right now. So we're talking to our students about this. We're aware of it and we recognize the trauma people are dealing with with these increased number of shootings."