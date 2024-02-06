Trash, recycling pickup rescheduled due to Thanksgiving

The Cape Girardeau Public Works Department will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
Residential trash and recycling collections normally scheduled for those days will take place Wednesday.
Residents are asked to have their trash or recycling containers at the curb early Wednesday.
Normal trash and recycling collection schedules will resume next week.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.