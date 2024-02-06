Trash collections changes announced for Presidents Day

There will be no trash collection Monday in Jackson in observance of Presidents Day.
Trash normally collected Monday will be picked up Tuesday, according to the Jackson Sanitation Department.
The Jackson Recycling Center and yard waste pits will also be closed Monday. In addition, there will be no free special trash pickups in Jackson next week.
In Cape Girardeau, there will be no change in the weekly trash and recycling collection schedule next week.
