The Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 committee is seeking public input again about possible road projects to recommend to the Cape Girardeau City Council.

To gather public input on the committee's selection of projects, the group will host open houses from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Osage Centre and Shawnee Park Center. Residents may also give their opinions in an online survey at www.cityofcape.org/TTF.