Street projects presented at Cape Council meeting

The Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 road project list was presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, Dec. 2, at City Hall.

TTF 7 committee chairman Jeff Maurer presented the list to the council along with projected costs. The list contains projects that are designated for general maintenance and specified projects; it also includes alternate projects.

Maurer told the council the committee hosted two public hearings in August and also had an online survey that gained altogether 600 submissions. He said the surveys were there to collect input from people on what they want to see done with TTF.

Maurer said committee members compiled information from the 600 submissions into a list of 20 projects. He said some of the project suggestions were eliminated because they were going to be worked on through TTFs 5 and 6, they were under the jurisdiction of the Missouri Department of Transportation or some of the projects were under prior TTFs but were determined couldn't go forward.

He said the committee then reduced the list down to 10 projects, scored them on different criteria and then reached out for feedback from citizens again in November. Maurer said they generally followed the public input they received in the project list the committee was recommending to the council.

The projects included for TTF 7 with $2 million reserved for safety improvements and contingency:

General maintenance projects

​• asphalt maintenance and overlay: five-year cost, $3 million;

• concrete repair: five-year cost, $7.25 million;

• streetscape and sidewalk: five-year cost, $1.25 million.

Specific projects

• Mount Auburn Road from Hopper Road to Independence Street — estimated cost: $5.5 million;