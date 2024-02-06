All sections
NewsNovember 28, 2024

Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at Cape Council meeting

Cape Girardeau City Council to review TTF 7 project list, detailing road maintenance plans and costs ahead of the April 2025 ballot. Key projects include asphalt, concrete repairs, and safety improvements.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

The Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 project list will be presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, Dec. 2 at City Hall.

According to the council agenda, TTF committee chairman Jeff Maurer will be part of presenting the list of recommended road maintenance projects to the council. The list of projects has to be presented to the council before they are placed on the April 2025 election ballot.

A half-cent transportation sales tax, first approved in 1995 and reapproved five times since, funds the projects.

The TTF 7 committee had its last meeting Nov. 13 after they determined a comprehensive list of projects along with their costs. The list contains projects that are designated for general maintenance and specified projects, it also includes alternate projects.

Here is a list of all projects included for TTF-7 with $2,000,000 reserved for safety improvements and contingency:

General maintenance projects

​• asphalt maintenance and overlay: five-year cost, $3,000,000;

• concrete repair: five-year cost, $7,250,000;

• streetscape and sidewalk: five-year cost, $1,250,000.

Specific projects

• Mount Auburn Road from Hopper Road to Independence Street — estimated cost: $5,500,000;

• Perryville Road from Cape Rock Drive to Perry Avenue — estimated cost: $3,500,000;

• Sprigg Street from William Street to Highway 74 — estimated cost: $4,500,000.

Alternate specific projects

• Mount Auburn Road from Kingshighway to Hopper Road — estimated cost: $3,500,000;

• William Street from Sheridan Drive to South West End Boulevard — estimated cost: $4,000,000.

According to the recommended project list, all of the specified projects are considered reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

