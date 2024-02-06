The Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 project list will be presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, Dec. 2 at City Hall.

According to the council agenda, TTF committee chairman Jeff Maurer will be part of presenting the list of recommended road maintenance projects to the council. The list of projects has to be presented to the council before they are placed on the April 2025 election ballot.

A half-cent transportation sales tax, first approved in 1995 and reapproved five times since, funds the projects.

The TTF 7 committee had its last meeting Nov. 13 after they determined a comprehensive list of projects along with their costs. The list contains projects that are designated for general maintenance and specified projects, it also includes alternate projects.

Here is a list of all projects included for TTF-7 with $2,000,000 reserved for safety improvements and contingency:

General maintenance projects

​• asphalt maintenance and overlay: five-year cost, $3,000,000;

• concrete repair: five-year cost, $7,250,000;