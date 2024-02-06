A Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) 7 committee is taking shape as the City of Cape Girardeau accepts applications until Monday, May 13.

Mayor Stacy Kinder said the city plans to expand the number of at-large members from previous TTF committees.

The TTF committee will submit proposals for street projects to the council in November or December, Kinder said. She described TTF as “invaluable” to the city.

The city rolls out a new TTF plan to voters every five years. The seventh plan will go to voters on the April 2025 ballot. The fund is supported by a one-half of one percent sales tax. The city is still finishing projects from the TTF 5 and TTF 6 plans, approved by voters in 2015 and 2020.

There are three different TTF 5 street projects still left to fully complete. According to an email from the City of Cape Girardeau, while the road work on West End Boulevard from Rose Street to Bertling Street is complete, some “closeout/paperwork tasks” are yet to be finished.

The city is finalizing contracts for construction bidding on Main Street from Roberts to Cape Rock (TTF5). The Main Street project construction is currently set for sometime this year. The TTF 5 Independence project from North Broadview to Caruthers has not yet started and is under review. In January, city engineer Jake Garrard told the Southeast Missourian the city was working on acquisitions for improvements on the project.

Garrard also said in the article the city didn’t want to start too early on the Main Street project while Lexington Avenue was going through repairs to cause too much traffic.