Transport council OKs adding Jackson bridge to TIF program

In a procedural move, replacement of Jackson's Sunset Bridge, built in 1964 and one of the county seat municipality's oldest spans, has been formally added to 2024-27 Transportation Improvement Plan.

Board members of Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) voted unanimously Wednesday, Oct. 18, to add the current 42-foot-long bridge as a tax increment financing (TIF) amendment to a plan previously approved June 21.

As a condition of the approval, SEMPO said public comment on the estimated $568,750 project will be sought.

Municipal Public Works director Janet Sanders reported the lightly traveled thoroughfare saw an average daily one-way volume of 232 vehicles in 2022, according to Missouri Department of Transportation statistics.

Because of U.S. 61 improvements, which began Oct. 1 and shut down a stretch of the highway from near the municipal pool entrance to West Mary Street, the span has seen additional traffic of late.

"I think there is some increase in the use of that bridge, maybe not as much as we had expected, but there is definitely more traffic crossing now," Sanders said.

Using the bridge allows motorists to get to uptown Jackson by turning onto Brookview Street, Francis Drive, Greensferry Road and North Hope Street and avoiding the construction zone.

A MoDOT grant, a regional bridge program award, will be used to pay for approximately 88% of the estimated bridge replacement, with the city responsible for funding the remainder.

As to a timeline, Jackson's Board of Aldermen previously discussed moving up Sunset Bridge to a higher priority given the nearby U.S. 61 work, which is anticipated to continue until November 2024.