Transgender woman's death in Sikeston under investigation

Investigators are looking into the possibility of a hate crime, but a motive has not been determined, McMillen said. The region's major case squad and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation. No arrests have been made.

The crime is believed to be at least the 10th violent death of a transgender or gender nonconforming person this year, and the fifth in the past month, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ civil rights organization. All five of the recent victims were transgender women of color, the organization said.

"We are seeing an epidemic of violence that can no longer be ignored. Transgender and gender non-conforming people, especially trans women of color, risk our lives by living as our true selves -- and we are being violently killed for doing so," Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for HRC's Transgender Justice Initiative, said in a statement.