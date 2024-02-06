PERKINS, Mo. -- Eighteen train cars fully derailed early Friday, Sept. 15 in Scott County, forcing an extended closure of a portion of a state highway. No injuries or hazardous material spills were reported.

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, around 1:45 a.m. Friday, a Union Pacific train derailed on Highway P, near county highway 266 just north of Perkins. Eighteen cars came off the tracks, he said.

"The cars containing hazardous materials were still safe and remained on the track," Drury said, adding the 18 cars that derailed were scattered all over the highway.

Local fire departments took to social media early Friday to alert the public of the situation.

"Upon arrival, units quickly assessed the scene and confirmed 18 auto-tracks (car haulers) were derailed on both sides of the tracks," Perkins Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post early Friday.

Scott City Fire Department also described the events.