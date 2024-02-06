Whether youï¿½re into camping, fishing, hiking or kayaking, Trail of Tears State Park ï¿½ an area covering 3,416 acres within Cape Girardeau County ï¿½ can be the place to fulfill many of your summertime plans.

Trail of Tears State Park superintendent Denise Dowling has been with the Missouri Department of Conservation since 1995 and is well versed in all things outside. She also was at the parkï¿½s visitor center on Saturday for its annual open house event.

The park ï¿½ which had nearly 191,000 visitors last year ï¿½ includes two campgrounds, multiple hiking trails and picnic areas, Dowling said, and has been certified as a site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.

Dowling said with the warmer weather and school not being in session, the campgrounds are already getting full and she expects Memorial Day weekend to be full as well.

ï¿½The lake will be very popular for swimming and fishing,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Typically, our electric campground is always full. The nonelectric campground, you have a better shot of setting up a tent and not having to make a reservation, unless itï¿½s a holiday weekend.ï¿½

Mya Ordonia paddles a kayak Saturday on Lake Boutin at Trail of Tears State Park. Fred Lynch

She said Saturdayï¿½s open house was a different format from what has been done in the past.

The visitor center featured several different stations for hands-on learning, in addition to a question-and-answer session in one of the conference rooms.

ï¿½We end up with a lot of visitors that are on the Trail of Tears, so they may be going from North Carolina to Oklahoma, and we also have a lot of visitors from the Great River Road,ï¿½ Dowling said.

She said Trail of Tears State Park is a little bit different compared to other parks.

ï¿½Ours is more of a ï¿½relax and chill outï¿½ kind of park,ï¿½ she said.

Dowling also emphasized the importance of vacationing locally and discovering whatï¿½s available right here in Southeast Missouri.

She added people might not realize the citizens of Cape Girardeau County purchased the park, which makes it ï¿½their park.ï¿½