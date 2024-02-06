Trail of Tears designated for water collection as drought continues

Cape Girardeau County's Trail of Tears State Park has been designated as an official water collection site to aid farmers during the current drought as authorized Tuesday, June 13, by Gov. Mike Parson.

Other state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and state Department of Conservation (MDC) collection sites in the region are:

Sam A. Baker State Park: St. Francis River, Wayne County;

Lake Wappapello Reservoir, Wayne and Butler counties.

Dozens of parks and conservation areas across Missouri have been designated to allow water collection for livestock needs only.

Farmers planning to take advantage of the state Department of Conservation's program must obtain a special-use permit and furnish their own pumping equipment and hauling apparatus, MDC media specialist Maddie Est said.