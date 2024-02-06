A seven-day tent revival with a vision to turn the Trail of Tears into a Trail of Joy begins Saturday, April 8, in Jackson.
Running through Friday, April 14, the revival will take place under a large tent in a field beside the Crader Tire building located at 5218 Birk Lane in Jackson.
Sponsored by Voices of Mercy Outreach Inc., the Trail of Joy tour began March 13 in Little Rock, Arkansas. The tour will visit seven Southeastern states finishing Sunday, Sept. 17, in Miami.
According to the Voices of Mercy website, www.voicesofmercy.net, their mission is to "love the Native American Nations and our neighboring churches" and "Birth sustainable revival in America."
During the week in Jackson, the revival team will hold a number of workshops with topics such as reclaiming family, reclaiming education and disciple training.
For more information on workshop and meeting times or to volunteer, call Devin Oneal at (225) 937-1234 or visit www.voicesofmercy.net.
