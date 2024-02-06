A seven-day tent revival with a vision to turn the Trail of Tears into a Trail of Joy begins Saturday, April 8, in Jackson.

Running through Friday, April 14, the revival will take place under a large tent in a field beside the Crader Tire building located at 5218 Birk Lane in Jackson.

Sponsored by Voices of Mercy Outreach Inc., the Trail of Joy tour began March 13 in Little Rock, Arkansas. The tour will visit seven Southeastern states finishing Sunday, Sept. 17, in Miami.