Trail for Tales trail ride to benefit SEMO Pets

Jackson Trail Riders will host a trail ride to benefit Southeast Missouri pets.
The ride begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and will begin at Patton Sale Barn in Patton, Missouri.
Cost to participate is $20.
All proceeds will benefit Southeast Missouri Pets.
"This is a fun event where all are invited to bring your ride and a smile. Riders will be treated to an old-fashioned hot dog roast at the end of the ride. Enjoy a beautiful fall trail ride and companionship while helping to save pets," said Charlotte Craig, Southeast Missouri Pets board president.
For more information about the event, contact Charlotte Craig at (573) 270-3086 or ccraig1@bigrivertel.net.
