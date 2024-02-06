Trail for Tales trail ride to benefit SEMO Pets

All proceeds will benefit Southeast Missouri Pets.

"This is a fun event where all are invited to bring your ride and a smile. Riders will be treated to an old-fashioned hot dog roast at the end of the ride. Enjoy a beautiful fall trail ride and companionship while helping to save pets," said Charlotte Craig, Southeast Missouri Pets board president.

For more information about the event, contact Charlotte Craig at (573) 270-3086 or ccraig1@bigrivertel.net.