All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 15, 2025

Tragedy and heroism: Tornado claims life in Butler County, but local heroes save a life

A tornado in Butler County claimed the life of 62-year-old Ronnie Ezell, while heroic efforts by local EMS and a sheriff's deputy saved his wife. The deputy and EMS hiked nearly a mile to reach them.

DAR/Joe McGraw
DAR/Joe McGrawDebris from the March 14 tornado is seen in the area of PP Highway on the west side of Poplar Bluff.

A tornado in Butler County claimed the life of 62-year-old Ronnie Ezell, while his wife was saved by heroic efforts of local EMS and a sheriff’s deputy.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers announced Ezell’s name shortly before noon Saturday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ezell’s wife is alive because of the “heroic efforts of the Butler County EMS and a Butler County Sheriff’s deputy,” Akers said. The deputy and EMS hiked in nearly a mile to get to the Ezells.

Ezell and his wife were in bed sleeping at the time of the storm hit their home on County Road 450.

“She was rescued and evacuated,” Akers said.

Akers also praised Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for sending nurses to the areas affected by the storm.

Story Tags
Tornado
Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 16
Tornadoes, wildfires and blinding dust sweep across U.S. as ...
NewsMar. 16
Poplar Bluff unites: How local heroes are stepping up after ...
NewsMar. 16
Community rallies support as Wayne County tackles tornado af...
NewsMar. 15
Tornado creates devastation in Poplar Bluff with 138 mph win...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
NewsMar. 15
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
NewsMar. 15
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
NewsMar. 15
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
NewsMar. 15
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
NewsMar. 15
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
NewsMar. 15
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
NewsMar. 15
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
NewsMar. 15
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy