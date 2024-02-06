All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 17, 2023
Traffic study for 'confusing' Cape Girardeau County crossing
Cape Girardeau Special Road District is asking for a traffic study of the County Road 621 and Perryville Road intersection, near Pilot House Restaurant and the Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course. According to statistics provided by County Commissioner Charlie Herbst via the state Highway Patrol, more than 80 accidents have occurred at the location in the past two decades, injuring 40 over that period...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A vehicle enters the intersection of County Road 621 and Perryville Road on Thursday, Feb. 16, in Cape Girardeau County. Cape Girardeau Special Road District is asking for a traffic study of the location because of the number of accidents at the spot over the last 20 years.
A vehicle enters the intersection of County Road 621 and Perryville Road on Thursday, Feb. 16, in Cape Girardeau County. Cape Girardeau Special Road District is asking for a traffic study of the location because of the number of accidents at the spot over the last 20 years.Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau Special Road District is asking for a traffic study of the County Road 621 and Perryville Road intersection, near Pilot House Restaurant and the Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course.

According to statistics provided by County Commissioner Charlie Herbst via the state Highway Patrol, more than 80 accidents have occurred at the location in the past two decades, injuring 40 over that period.

Five accidents at the spot happened during 2022.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It's a confusing intersection with line of sight issues," said Herbst, who pointed out his review of Highway Patrol records indicate the vast majority of mishaps are single-car accidents.

Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO), if its member organizations agree to do so, will fund the study.

SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy told the Southeast Missourian on Thursday, Feb. 16, the study cost may approximate one recently done by the City of Jackson for its upcoming U.S. 61/East Deerwood Drive roundabout. The Jackson study cost approximately $13,000.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman desp...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy