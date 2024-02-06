Traffic study for 'confusing' Cape Girardeau County crossing

Cape Girardeau Special Road District is asking for a traffic study of the County Road 621 and Perryville Road intersection, near Pilot House Restaurant and the Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course.

According to statistics provided by County Commissioner Charlie Herbst via the state Highway Patrol, more than 80 accidents have occurred at the location in the past two decades, injuring 40 over that period.

Five accidents at the spot happened during 2022.