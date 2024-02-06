Traffic study for 'confusing' Cape Girardeau County crossing

Cape Girardeau Special Road District is asking for a traffic study of the County Road 621 and Perryville Road intersection, near Pilot House Restaurant and the Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course.
According to statistics provided by County Commissioner Charlie Herbst via the state Highway Patrol, more than 80 accidents have occurred at the location in the past two decades, injuring 40 over that period.
Five accidents at the spot happened during 2022.
"It's a confusing intersection with line of sight issues," said Herbst, who pointed out his review of Highway Patrol records indicate the vast majority of mishaps are single-car accidents.
Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO), if its member organizations agree to do so, will fund the study.
SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy told the Southeast Missourian on Thursday, Feb. 16, the study cost may approximate one recently done by the City of Jackson for its upcoming U.S. 61/East Deerwood Drive roundabout. The Jackson study cost approximately $13,000.