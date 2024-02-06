Traffic stop leads to seizure of stolen items from storage units

A late-night traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a convicted thief and the seizure of stolen goods from a storage unit as well as methamphetamine, police say.

Joshua Ray Myers, 32, faces second-degree burglary charges, possession of burglary tools, two stealing charges and possession of a controlled substance after being pulled over around 1 a.m. Monday, May 6.

Myers is in Cape Girardeau County jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond issued by Judge Frank Miller.

The charges stemmed from a traffic stop after an officer determined the truck’s license plates were “not on file” with the Missouri Department of Revenue, according to a probable-cause statement produced by an officer whose name was redacted.

Myers was with a woman driving the Ford Ranger that was stopped. The officer obtained permission to search the vehicle. The officer found a pack of cigarettes, which contained two plastic baggies containing about 2 grams of methamphetamine.