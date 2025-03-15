All sections
NewsMarch 14, 2025

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Perryville man after gunfire damages apartment window

A Perryville man was arrested after gunfire damaged an apartment window in Cape Girardeau. Jamond Rush, 31, was stopped by police, leading to the discovery of a handgun and drug paraphernalia.

Southeast Missourian
Jamond Rush
Jamond Rush

Jamond Rush, 31, of Perryville was arrested by the Cape Girardeau Police Department early Friday morning, March 14, following a report of shots fired Thursday, March 13, in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

According to a probable-cause statement, officers responded to the scene at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday after receiving alerts from ShotSpotter and multiple calls from residents reporting gunfire. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle attempting to leave the area and conducted a traffic stop, identifying Rush as the driver.

During the traffic stop, the probable cause states, a narcotics-trained K-9 was deployed, which alerted officers to the presence of possible drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed drug paraphernalia and a loaded Glock 22 handgun with an extended magazine hidden in the engine compartment.

According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department news release, the investigation determined that a round had been fired, damaging a window in a nearby apartment building, though no injuries were reported.

The document states Rush has multiple felony convictions, including a 2023 federal conviction for possessing an unregistered firearm. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. He is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, a class C felony, by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office. Rush is currently being held in lieu of a $20,000 cash-only bond.

For more information on similar incidents in the area, see "Kentucky man faces weapons charge stemming from traffic stop in Cape Girardeau".

