Jamond Rush, 31, of Perryville was arrested by the Cape Girardeau Police Department early Friday morning, March 14, following a report of shots fired Thursday, March 13, in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
According to a probable-cause statement, officers responded to the scene at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday after receiving alerts from ShotSpotter and multiple calls from residents reporting gunfire. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle attempting to leave the area and conducted a traffic stop, identifying Rush as the driver.
During the traffic stop, the probable cause states, a narcotics-trained K-9 was deployed, which alerted officers to the presence of possible drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed drug paraphernalia and a loaded Glock 22 handgun with an extended magazine hidden in the engine compartment.
According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department news release, the investigation determined that a round had been fired, damaging a window in a nearby apartment building, though no injuries were reported.
The document states Rush has multiple felony convictions, including a 2023 federal conviction for possessing an unregistered firearm. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. He is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, a class C felony, by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office. Rush is currently being held in lieu of a $20,000 cash-only bond.
For more information on similar incidents in the area, see "Kentucky man faces weapons charge stemming from traffic stop in Cape Girardeau".
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.