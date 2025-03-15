Jamond Rush, 31, of Perryville was arrested by the Cape Girardeau Police Department early Friday morning, March 14, following a report of shots fired Thursday, March 13, in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

According to a probable-cause statement, officers responded to the scene at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday after receiving alerts from ShotSpotter and multiple calls from residents reporting gunfire. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle attempting to leave the area and conducted a traffic stop, identifying Rush as the driver.

During the traffic stop, the probable cause states, a narcotics-trained K-9 was deployed, which alerted officers to the presence of possible drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed drug paraphernalia and a loaded Glock 22 handgun with an extended magazine hidden in the engine compartment.