NewsApril 1, 2023

Traffic signal at Siemers, Lambert in Cape Girardeau causes longer wait times

Southeast Missourian

Motorists experiencing long wait times at the traffic signals located at the Siemers and Lambert drives intersection in Cape Girardeau can blame periodic malfunctions.

According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, the malfunctions have accounted for increased delays at the intersection.

"We hope to have this fixed soon, so please have patience," the post said.

Public Works is responsible for managing traffic signals at 22 intersections across the city, according to the City of Cape Girardeau's website.

Local News
