Motorists experiencing long wait times at the traffic signals located at the Siemers and Lambert drives intersection in Cape Girardeau can blame periodic malfunctions.
According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, the malfunctions have accounted for increased delays at the intersection.
"We hope to have this fixed soon, so please have patience," the post said.
Public Works is responsible for managing traffic signals at 22 intersections across the city, according to the City of Cape Girardeau's website.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.