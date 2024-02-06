Traffic shift to occur Monday at Center Junction

Another traffic shift is coming at Center Junction.
Beginning Monday, northbound Interstate 55 traffic will shift to one southbound lane as workers will begin demolishing the existing northbound bridge.
Southbound traffic is already using one lane in the area.
More information about the project is available at www.modot.org/center-junction-ddi.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.