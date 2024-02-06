All sections
NewsDecember 4, 2020

Traffic shift to occur Monday at Center Junction

Another traffic shift is coming at Center Junction. Beginning Monday, northbound Interstate 55 traffic will shift to one southbound lane as workers will begin demolishing the existing northbound bridge. Southbound traffic is already using one lane in the area...

Southeast Missourian

Another traffic shift is coming at Center Junction.

Beginning Monday, northbound Interstate 55 traffic will shift to one southbound lane as workers will begin demolishing the existing northbound bridge.

Southbound traffic is already using one lane in the area.

More information about the project is available at www.modot.org/center-junction-ddi.

Local News

