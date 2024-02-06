Traffic opens on US 61 in Jackson

Traffic resumes Friday, Feb. 7, on U.S. 61 in Jackson after more than a year of closure. Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

Traffic resumes Friday, Feb. 7, on U.S. 61 in Jackson after more than a year of closure. Shown here is a new walking path that leads up to the highway from Jackson City Park. Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

Tyler Huber, with Road Runner Safety Services, removes a sign Friday, Feb. 7, in uptown Jackson, ushering in the opening of U.S. 61 from the courthouse to Route D. The route has caused detours for more than a year while workers replaced and widened the road, added turn lanes in some places and replaced a bridge near the swimming pool. Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com