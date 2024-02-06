Traffic opens on US 61 in Jackson

Traffic resumed Friday, Feb. 7, on U.S. 61 in Jackson after more than a year of closure, following widening of the road and the replacement of the bridge near Jackson City Park. The closure extended to uptown Jackson. Traffic along the stretch was busy within an hour of the road being reopened.
