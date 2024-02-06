All sections
NewsFebruary 7, 2025

Traffic opens on US 61 in Jackson

U.S. 61 in Jackson reopens after over a year, following road widening and bridge replacement near Jackson City Park. Traffic quickly resumed, marking a busy return to normalcy.

Bob Miller
Traffic resumes Friday, Feb. 7, on U.S. 61 in Jackson after more than a year of closure.
Traffic resumes Friday, Feb. 7, on U.S. 61 in Jackson after more than a year of closure. Shown here is a new walking path that leads up to the highway from Jackson City Park.
Tyler Huber, with Road Runner Safety Services, removes a sign Friday, Feb. 7, in uptown Jackson, ushering in the opening of U.S. 61 from the courthouse to Route D. The route has caused detours for more than a year while workers replaced and widened the road, added turn lanes in some places and replaced a bridge near the swimming pool.
Traffic resumed Friday, Feb. 7, on U.S. 61 in Jackson after more than a year of closure, following widening of the road and the replacement of the bridge near Jackson City Park. The closure extended to uptown Jackson. Traffic along the stretch was busy within an hour of the road being reopened.

