NewsNovember 15, 2022
Traffic delays possible as Jackson receives large bridge girders
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A worker directs heavy equipment Monday, Nov. 14, in preparation for the arrival of 10 93-foot-long girders for Jackson's $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Project. A crane, background, will lift the girders off transport vehicles once they arrive Tuesday, Nov. 15. The city is advising residents of temporary traffic delays as girders are delivered.
A worker directs heavy equipment Monday, Nov. 14, in preparation for the arrival of 10 93-foot-long girders for Jackson's $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Project. A crane, background, will lift the girders off transport vehicles once they arrive Tuesday, Nov. 15. The city is advising residents of temporary traffic delays as girders are delivered.Jeff Long

Jackson city officials are advising of traffic disruptions as 10 93-foot-long girders are delivered Tuesday, Nov. 15, for the $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project.

In a post on the city's website, jacksonmo.org, residents are advised that because of the length of the girders, turning movements of the delivery trucks could cause temporary traffic delays along the planned route.

Trucks delivering girders will leave Interstate 55 at Exit 105, Fruitland, will travel south on North High Street, turn right onto West Independence Street, left onto Farmington Road, then left onto Oak Street.

Deliveries should begin at approximately 7 a.m. and conclude around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Millersville's Putz Construction began the bridge project, the second of the year for Jackson, on Sept. 6.

Completion of the estimated 180-day project, a two-lane connector with sidewalks on either side of the span, is anticipated by March.

The first municipal bridge project, $550,000 Hubble Ford Replacement connecting Cascade Drive and Parkview Street inside City Park, was completed in mid-July, also with Putz Construction as general contractor.

