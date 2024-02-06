Traffic delays possible as Jackson receives large bridge girders

Jackson city officials are advising of traffic disruptions as 10 93-foot-long girders are delivered Tuesday, Nov. 15, for the $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project.

In a post on the city's website, jacksonmo.org, residents are advised that because of the length of the girders, turning movements of the delivery trucks could cause temporary traffic delays along the planned route.

Trucks delivering girders will leave Interstate 55 at Exit 105, Fruitland, will travel south on North High Street, turn right onto West Independence Street, left onto Farmington Road, then left onto Oak Street.