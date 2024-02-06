Traffic crash in Perry County kills 2

The truck driver, Kyle Salyers, 26, of Eddyville, Kentucky, was taken by ambulance to Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Highway 51 at Quarry Road, patrol Troop C public information officer Dallas Thompson said.

The truck was southbound and the other vehicle was northbound on Highway 51 at the time of the crash, Thompson said. The passenger vehicle apparently crossed the centerline and struck the tractor trailer, he said.