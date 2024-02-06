Traffic crash in Cape Girardeau County injures two

A man from Advance, Missouri, was seriously injured and a Ste. Genevieve County man was also hurt in a two-vehicle mishap Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Cape Girardeau County.

State Highway Patrol said Cody G. Gaither, 34, was driving a 2012 Subaru Impreza, which went off Highway 25 southbound in Delta at 12:20 p.m., veered back onto the roadway and struck a northbound 2018 Ford F550 pickup.

The pickup driver, Bradley W. Johnson, 41, of St. Mary, Missouri, suffered minor injuries.