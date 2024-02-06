Traffic crash in Cape Girardeau County injures two

A man from Advance, Missouri, was seriously injured and a Ste. Genevieve County man was also hurt in a two-vehicle mishap Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Cape Girardeau County.
State Highway Patrol said Cody G. Gaither, 34, was driving a 2012 Subaru Impreza, which went off Highway 25 southbound in Delta at 12:20 p.m., veered back onto the roadway and struck a northbound 2018 Ford F550 pickup.
The pickup driver, Bradley W. Johnson, 41, of St. Mary, Missouri, suffered minor injuries.
Both men were transported to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Damages to the pickup were reported as extensive; the Subaru is listed as a total loss.
Gaither was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to an MSHP crash report.
