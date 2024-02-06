Traffic at Cape Airport continues steady rise

Passenger boardings at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport continue to go up each month thus far in 2021, according to April figures released Tuesday by airport officials.

Last month, the City of Cape Girardeau-owned facility saw 545 "enplanements" for SkyWest Airlines, the Essential Air Service (EAS) carrier that has served the airport since December 2017.

The numbers persist in their upward arc thus far this year with 450 enplanements reported in March, 286 in February and 265 in January.

Actual vs. prediction

Volaire Aviation Consulting managing partner Mike Malloy told the Airport Advisory Board (AAB) he predicts the airport, once known as Harris Field, will reach 7,400 enplanements by the end of the year.