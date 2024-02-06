Tradition Won't Be Stopped

~ Scott City continues the Senior Walk
For Scott City's some 60 graduating seniors, principal Lance Amick said the school tried its best to create memories for students under social distancing guidelines.
Between social media posts, yard signs for seniors, adopt-a-senior baskets and graduation traditions, he said he hopes to make up for extracurricular activities, classes and day-to-day interactions the students missed.
Seniors received gift baskets filled with items for the student, put together by senior sponsors and parents, he said. The school plans to conduct graduation June 21, with prom the following week. As many students may also miss participating in sports and extracurriculars, he said the school is also working towards getting athletes back on the fields in summer.
On the last day of school, Amick said it's a tradition for students to celebrate the day with a barbecue, locker cleanout and senior walk. Each year while underclassmen are still in class, he said seniors are given a chance to walk through the school one last time as music plays throughout the halls. He said it's something he committed to continuing even if the tradition looked a little different this year.
The class of 2020 has experienced challenges this year, and Amick said he feels disappointed that many students missed the end of their high school career. As students graduate and move, many may never see each other again, he said.
"It's just the day-to-day interactions and those goodbyes that may never get to be said," Amick said. "Hopefully, by June, we can somehow get some closure for these kids."
It's a trying time for both educators and students, Amick said, but Scott City is committed to finding ways to make memories and traditions happen for this graduating class.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.