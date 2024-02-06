Tradition Won't Be Stopped

On the last day of school, Amick said it's a tradition for students to celebrate the day with a barbecue, locker cleanout and senior walk. Each year while underclassmen are still in class, he said seniors are given a chance to walk through the school one last time as music plays throughout the halls. He said it's something he committed to continuing even if the tradition looked a little different this year.

The class of 2020 has experienced challenges this year, and Amick said he feels disappointed that many students missed the end of their high school career. As students graduate and move, many may never see each other again, he said.

"It's just the day-to-day interactions and those goodbyes that may never get to be said," Amick said. "Hopefully, by June, we can somehow get some closure for these kids."

It's a trying time for both educators and students, Amick said, but Scott City is committed to finding ways to make memories and traditions happen for this graduating class.