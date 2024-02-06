Tractor-trailer cleanup in Oran

Cleanup of an overturned tractor-trailer continues Wednesday at the northeast edge of Oran, Missouri. On Monday night, the truck hauling merchandise for Dollar General slid off the road while turning right onto Route W from Highway 77. ...

Cleanup of an overturned tractor-trailer continues Wednesday at the northeast edge of Oran, Missouri. On Monday night, the truck hauling merchandise for Dollar General slid off the road while turning right onto Route W from Highway 77. The merchandise retrieval began Tuesday, and a wrecker waited as the remaining items were removed before lifting the trailer. Fred Lynch