NewsJanuary 18, 2018

Tractor-trailer cleanup in Oran

Cleanup of an overturned tractor-trailer continues Wednesday at the northeast edge of Oran, Missouri. On Monday night, the truck hauling merchandise for Dollar General slid off the road while turning right onto Route W from Highway 77. The merchandise retrieval began Tuesday, and a wrecker waited as the remaining items were removed before lifting the trailer.Fred Lynch
Local News

