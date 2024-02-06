Tractor Supply Co. buys Orscheln Farm and Home

“For more than 60 years, my family, our Orscheln Farm and Home employees and I have been committed to serving the needs of rural communities across the Midwest. I am very proud of all that we have accomplished over this time. I am confident that with Tractor Supply, our stores will be well positioned to continue Orscheln’s tradition of taking care of our customers and communities for the next phase of growth,” he said.

Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply president and chief executive officer, said the two companies have a similar philosophy.

“This is an exciting step for Tractor Supply as we expand our footprint in the Midwest with the high-quality assets of Orscheln Farm and Home. We have always had great respect for Barry Orscheln and the team at Orscheln Farm and Home for the strong connection they have with customers in the communities they serve, along with their industry knowledge and capabilities,” he said. “With our shared values and passion for the ‘out here’ lifestyle, we are honored to welcome Orscheln Farm and Home to the Tractor Supply family. We look forward to bringing together our highly complementary cultures and teams to realize the long-term value and benefits that we expect this acquisition to deliver.”

Both companies have several stores in the Southeast Missouri area. Tractor Supply Co. operates stores in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and Paducah, Kentucky. Orscheln Farm and Home has stores in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Perryville, Dexter and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.