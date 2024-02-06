Tractor hits truck, injuring one

CATRON, Mo. -- One person was seriously injures in an accident Wednesday evening.
According to the state Highway Patrol, at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday on Route D at Highway W, a tractor driven by Chris M. Wilson, 57, of Charleston, Missouri, struck a truck driven by Timothy A. Payne, 62, of Neelyville.
At the scene, personnel from New Madrid and Lilbourn fire departments worked to extricate Payne from the truck. Also assisting at the accident scene were members from the New Madrid County Ambulance District, New Madrid County Sheriff's Department, state Highway Patrol and the Air Evac Life Team.
Payne, who was seriously injured in the accident, was taken by helicopter to St. Louis University Hospital.
